Opinion / Columnists BUSI MAVUSO: Now to restart this economy BL PREMIUM

For the past five months, every conversation about the health of the economy hinged on the response to the pandemic and the level of our national lockdown.

Now with our peak seemingly reached and the president’s decision to move us to level 2 of lockdown, we are at the stage where virtually all sectors of the economy can operate. The rebuilding can now officially begin with the peak infection rate having occurred in most provinces, health capacity has held up and field hospitals are not overrun.