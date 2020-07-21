SMEs need all the help they can get to tackle their challenges

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit SA in late March one local business process outsourcing (BPO) firm was well positioned to respond. Because the company had invested in a virtual private network (VPN) months before the pandemic, it could move its call centres rapidly to remote working. In fewer than five days, the company moved more than 80% of its operations to a remote working model. The remaining 20% could be redeployed later to generate additional business.

Unfortunately, the story of this organisation is not shared by most other small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the country — and indeed the world. The vast majority have to pay rent, support staff and maintain a business when there is little to no revenue and no clear indication of when things may get back to normal. In addition to the personal cost of losing a business, the economic effect of this loss is significant. SMEs are critical for job creation and economic growth. They represent more than 98% of businesses in SA, employ 50%-60% of the workforce across all sectors, and account for 39% of GDP.

Yet despite the outsize role they play in economies, SMEs are often among the first to fall by the wayside in a crisis; during the 2008 financial crisis SMEs bore the brunt of job losses and revenue declines globally. Small enterprises are often the least resilient as they typically have limited cash reserves, smaller client bases and less capacity to manage commercial pressures than larger companies. And SMEs in SA were under pressure before Covid-19 struck due to a sluggish economy and ratings downgrades. The pandemic is making matters worse for them.

A McKinsey Consumer Pulse survey carried out at the end of March found that more than 80% of respondents were looking at cutting back spending across all retail categories, while more than 70% were looking to reduce transport and travel costs. Sectors affected worst are services, tourism, hospitality and retail. Most businesses in these sectors did not operate during the 35-day level 5 lockdown, and their operations continue to be curtailed under levels 3 and 4.

In our work with SMEs across SA, we have observed that they face distinct challenges in navigating this crisis, including limited access to low- and medium-cost funding and low awareness of funding opportunities available. For other SMEs, there is a struggle to find customers. SMEs are often overly dependent on a small number of clients, and many business owners are struggling to empower staff to lead the business and take on more strategic roles. Cash-flow issues as a result of late payment of invoices compounds problems such as a lack of awareness of financial tools and options.

There are actions SMEs can take to help mitigate these challenges, and many already are pivoting their business models to respond effectively. We’ve seen, for example, how the business process outsourcing company leveraged commonly available technology to adapt its business model and reach new customers. Others have been able to adjust their market access strategies to shift their focus to new target markets to sustain demand, or have focused on operational efficiencies to drive competitiveness. However, to thrive post Covid-19 many may need broader support. A comprehensive and targeted approach is necessary from all in the SME ecosystem, including working towards clear goals for supporting the sector and building resilience.

The government and the private sector have vital roles to play as enablers of growth and in providing targeted support, especially to high growth potential businesses. Priority areas for focus could include investing in the skills and capabilities SMEs need by offering training, for example in business scenario planning and managing scarce financial resources, and boosting the national entrepreneurship ecosystem by promoting programmes that prioritise SMEs as preferred suppliers, working to identify and fill gaps in business enablement, and proactively raising awareness of the support available to SMEs.

Despite the pressures they are facing, SME owners have demonstrated a willingness to shift their mindsets and consider the changes happening to their markets and within their communities. Business owners need support to make these adjustments, otherwise the continent risks losing the many SMEs that have the potential to grow the economy and become tomorrow’s home-grown successes and the African unicorns this continent needs to ensure the prosperity and wellbeing of millions of its citizens.

• Magwentshu and Rajagopaul are partners in McKinsey & Co based in Johannesburg.