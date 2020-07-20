Economy Small businesses in dire state, McKinsey report shows More than half of the enterprises surveyed are considering scaling down operations BL PREMIUM

The small business sector, which accounts for about a quarter of private sector jobs, faces widespread contraction, with more than half of them considering scaling down their operations, a report from consultancy firm McKinsey & Company says.

According to the report, more needs to be done by both the government and the private sector to support small businesses through the Covid-19 crisis.