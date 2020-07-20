Small businesses in dire state, McKinsey report shows
More than half of the enterprises surveyed are considering scaling down operations
20 July 2020 - 20:44
The small business sector, which accounts for about a quarter of private sector jobs, faces widespread contraction, with more than half of them considering scaling down their operations, a report from consultancy firm McKinsey & Company says.
According to the report, more needs to be done by both the government and the private sector to support small businesses through the Covid-19 crisis.
