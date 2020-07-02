WATCH: Can section 12J help spark an SME recovery?

As Covid-19 causes our fiscal deficit to bulge even further, what role should and could incentives, such as section 12J of the Income Tax Act, play in supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through this crisis?

Michael Avery speaks to Anil Govind, executive director at Innovate Alternative Assets; Jonty Sacks, a partner of Jaltech; Andrew Wellsted, tax partner at CMS RM Partners; and Pavlo Phitidis CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator.