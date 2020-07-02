Economy

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Can section 12J help spark an SME recovery?

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to a panel about how section 12J of the Income Tax Act could support SMEs through the pandemic

02 July 2020 - 14:32 Business Day TV
Samantha’s Cell Plus Sound shop in the Joburg CBD. Picture: JAMES OATWAY
Samantha’s Cell Plus Sound shop in the Joburg CBD. Picture: JAMES OATWAY

As Covid-19 causes our fiscal deficit to bulge even further, what role should and could incentives, such as section 12J of the Income Tax Act, play in supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through this crisis?

Michael Avery speaks to Anil Govind, executive director at Innovate Alternative Assets; Jonty Sacks, a partner of Jaltech; Andrew Wellsted, tax partner at CMS RM Partners; and Pavlo Phitidis CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator.

EXCLUSIVE: Former Comair CEO to launch new airline

Ex-Comair CEO to launch a new airline, at a time when Covid has pushed the industry into a desperate struggle for survival
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

Hedge funds: not exactly an obvious bet

Many hedge funds were anything but in the latest market rout. But that doesn’t mean investors should write them off
Money & Investing
2 months ago

Got no money? Here’s how to pull a rabbit out of a hat

Entrepreneur and CEO of P349 shows how breeding the little bunnies can create new hope for those seeking jobs
Opinion
2 months ago

How to cash in on private equity’s untapped potential

Though considered a high-risk option, there are well-regulated vehicles that can mitigate any fallout
Opinion
3 months ago

Section 12J: snag that tax break

Section 12J schemes should be doing much more to lift the economy, and there’s still time to get involved
Money & Investing
4 months ago

Most read

1.
Absa boss Daniel Mminele expects a painful ...
Economy
2.
Ninety One says Reserve Bank can cut interest ...
Economy
3.
Vehicle sales fall by a third in June as Covid-19 ...
Economy
4.
First-quarter construction activity plummets, ...
Economy
5.
Long SA recession a grim harbinger
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.