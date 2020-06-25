Detailed risk prediction is needed to combat Covid-19

After months of lockdown, SA faces the immense challenge of safely reopening for business and restoring other vital activities, including education and government services. We now know a lot about who is at risk of Covid-19 infection and which activities and behaviours, in which environmental settings, put individuals and others in danger.

While our knowledge is as yet incomplete, we can broadly predict who is more likely to become severely ill, require hospital care, or die despite accessing such care. We know most infections will occur in enclosed spaces, especially in the home, while shopping, dining, working and on public transport. We know it is unlikely that we will see infections from well-spaced outdoor activities, but we do need to be concerned about transmission from people who are asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic.

While this risk prediction is better at defining risk for groups but is not very good at the individual level, we can use it to focus our attention on those most in danger of severe illness or death, while allowing the majority of South Africans to resume, with significant modification, many of their usual activities.

Prolonged suppression of economic activity and the diversion of the health system’s efforts away from other essential services cannot continue: the resulting harm would greatly exceed the direct effects of Covid-19. The question is how we can return to work, tend to other pressing health needs, and resume some aspects of normal life without compromising the Covid-19 response.

The SA government has a “risk-adjusted path” for reopening. The concept of risk adjustment is tied to a strategy to protect those people most at risk from Covid-19. It needs to be based on the evidence of who is affected and what works, and requires the close support of the SA public.

The experience of high-income countries points to the co-morbidities (pre-existing health conditions) most strongly associated with severe Covid -19: heart disease, non-asthmatic lung disease, kidney and liver disease, diabetes and obesity. Males are more affected than females. The dominant risk factor for hospitalisation and death in studies from abroad is older age, especially in the population over 60. A large proportion of these deaths, more than 50% in some regions, have been in residential facilities for the elderly.

Covid-19 has also disproportionately claimed the lives of ethnic minorities, probably due to social determinants of health (poverty, overcrowding, hygiene conditions, access to care, nutrition, and so on) rather than genetics, though the latter contribution is yet to be fully explored.