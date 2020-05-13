Economy SA’s economy is past tipping point, says Neal Froneman CEO says a lack of decisive leadership on restarting economy is leading to irreparable harm BL PREMIUM

An apparent lack of co-ordination at cabinet level and no decisive, urgent leadership on restarting the economy are leading to irreparable harm, says Neal Froneman, CEO of the world’s largest supplier of platinum group metals.

The head of Sibanye-Stillwater, known for voicing strong views that others are too cautious to make public, said the promising start from President Cyril Ramaphosa in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic in SA by locking down the economy was lost in political and positional jockeying among his ministers.