SA’s economy is past tipping point, says Neal Froneman
CEO says a lack of decisive leadership on restarting economy is leading to irreparable harm
13 May 2020 - 05:01
An apparent lack of co-ordination at cabinet level and no decisive, urgent leadership on restarting the economy are leading to irreparable harm, says Neal Froneman, CEO of the world’s largest supplier of platinum group metals.
The head of Sibanye-Stillwater, known for voicing strong views that others are too cautious to make public, said the promising start from President Cyril Ramaphosa in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic in SA by locking down the economy was lost in political and positional jockeying among his ministers.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now