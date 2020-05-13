CARTOON: Ebrahim Patel’s social-distancing strategy

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The dominance of foreign workers in some sectors of the economy is deeply worrying to many, but the proposed way of dealing with it will not get to grips with the real issues
CIPC will not act against companies temporarily insolvent due to the national disaster
Health minister Zweli Mkhize promises to bring in more epidemiologists and experts
Barloworld has triggered a rarely invoked material change clause, but the deal may be renegotiated
SA's lack of leadership, political alignment and urgency to restart the economy are causing irreparable harm, says CEO of world's largest platinum group metals supplier
Airlines call for a cohesive approach as incompatible systems threaten widespread use in the EU
Leading US infectious disease expert says the pandemic is not under control in some states
Australian Ian Thorpe’s 400m freestyle win lands him a place in the 2000 Sydney Olympics
Despite the virtues of screw-tops, the emotional connection to those woody stoppers persists
