Protecting our healthcare workers on International Nurses Day

The critical role nurses play in protecting and caring for our communities cannot be overstated. They are in many ways the face of health care.

They are generally the first point of contact for members of the public at clinics and hospitals. At the start of life, and often at its end, we depend on nurses for more than just their medical expertise.

Their skills extend beyond stitching up wounds, administering medication and checking vitals. In times of uncertainty and fear, nurses are also an important source of comfort and reassurance, providing a shoulder to cry on or a hand to hold.

International Nurses Day, May 12, is commemorated annually on the birthday of the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale. In SA and across the continent, we also remember Cecilia Makiwane on this day. On January 7 1908, Makiwane became the first black woman in Africa to be licensed as a nurse.

Born in Alice in the Eastern Cape, Makiwane lost her mother at an early age and was raised by her father. She studied first as a teacher before discovering her calling in nursing. An early activist for women’s rights and in the anti-pass movement, Makiwane is remembered for her indomitable spirit and her unwavering dedication and commitment to the craft.

Today, Makiwane’s memory reminds us of how far we have come over the course of the past 112 years, and of the strides that have been made in the nursing profession. It also reminds us to continue to strive for excellence in everything we do.

As a department, we recognise the need to prioritise the nursing profession along with the well-being of nurses. Strengthening nursing education, training and practice is thus one of our strategic objectives.

In line with this, in 2019 the National Health Council approved our national policy for nursing education and training, as well as the re-establishment of clinical training platforms in health establishments, to strengthen clinical training for nurses.