SA Covid-19 cases climb to over 10,000 as testing surges

More than 10,000 South Africans have tested positive for Covid-19, an increase of 595 in the past 24 hours.

There were also eight more deaths recorded from Saturday, taking the total to 194. Health minister Zweli Mkhize released the figures on Sunday night.

“As of today, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 10,015. We note with concern that the Western Cape and Eastern Cape combined comprises 84% of the total new cases,” Mkhize said in a statement.