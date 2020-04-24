Politicians should take back seat and let public service tackle task at hand

The public service will play a pivotal role in any effort to build a prosperous SA out of the ashes that remain from the Covid-19 epidemic. Though exact forecasts are not yet possible, it is already abundantly clear that our country will be plunged into a socio-economic disaster in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. Our economy will likely be in depression, thousands of businesses will fail, unemployment and poverty will skyrocket, and millions of citizens will struggle to meet their most basic daily needs.

In the difficult future that awaits us, it will simply not be possible to rebuild the country without a capable state staffed exclusively by highly skilled professionals. The first thing to do in a crisis is to face facts. We will get nowhere unless we are prepared to face up to hard truths and look reality dead in the eye. One such inconvenient truth is that, with a few notable exceptions, SA features a public service that demonstrably lacks the independence, skill and professionalism to fix our country after Covid-19.

Decades of cadre deployment, political interference and patronage-based largesse have robbed South Africans of a capable state while fuelling corruption and wastage. It is no exaggeration to conclude that, particularly at senior management level, the SA public service does not serve the interests of the public. Instead, it serves the interests of the politicians in power.

Ironically, the Covid-19 crisis has itself exposed our incapable state like nothing we have ever seen before. Across the country ANC councillors have looted money meant to buy food parcels, and have abused their power to only give food to ANC voters. The state has harassed and abused informal traders trying to sell food. The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) application system, meant to support formal sector workers who have lost their salaries, collapsed as soon as it was launched. Instead of helping citizens, the law enforcement arm of the state is abusing people in the streets for going to buy groceries.

Those front line service delivery heroes who remain in the public service — including many outstanding teachers and our brave doctors and nurses — serve the public with distinction not because of the government, but in spite of the government. Independent, committed and professional public servants continue to serve with pride despite the fact they are subjected to a work environment where political connections and dubious personal ethics, rather than demonstrated merit, often hold the key to career advancement.

Political interference

It is time that we salute these heroes by removing the virus of political interference from our public service. If we accept, as we must, that a capable public service is essential to rebuilding from the ashes that will remain after Covid-19, then we must also accept that ending cadre deployment by stripping politicians of the power to appoint public servants is just as essential, because it is the only way to build a capable public service.

Parliament must fundamentally redesign the legislative framework that puts politicians in charge of appointment, dismissal and other human resource matters in the public service.

SA is a global anomaly in this regard. All successful democracies have long since accepted that you can either have a functional state free from political interference, or you can have a corruption-riddled patronage machine where politicians rule the roost. But you most certainly cannot have a capable state for as long as politicians are in charge of appointments and dismissals in the public service.

The good news is that it is within our power to fix the SA state in anticipation of the mammoth task that awaits it after the pandemic. Along with making it illegal for any politician to interfere in human resource matters in the public service, parliament must reform the Public Service Commission (PSC) to assure its impartiality and independence, and then designate the PSC as the only competent authority to appoint, dismiss, discipline and manage the careers of professional public servants throughout the republic.

This is the first and most important step we must take to prepare our public service for what is coming. But it is not the only step. After we have removed any scope for political corruption and interference by rendering politicians powerless over the careers of public servants, we must work to actively inculcate a meritocratic esprit de corps throughout the state.

This we must do by instituting a standardised public service entrance examination that will be a fundamental requirement for entry into the public service. This exam should not be a 30% farce. It must be rigorous and thorough so that we ensure that we only select the cream of the crop into public service. Over time, the entrance examination must be supplemented by the opening of dedicated public service training colleagues, which will further aid in developing skills, a sense of community, and unity of purpose among public servants.

At the other end of the spectrum, we must ensure that acts of corruption in our newly professionalised post-Covid public service are severely punished. Any official found guilty of corruption should face stiff jail terms.

Alongside harsh prison time, we must institute mandatory financial declarations and lifestyle audits for all members of national and provincial executives, as well as all directors-general, deputy directors-general, heads of department and chief directors. A national database of public servants found guilty of misconduct at national, provincial and municipal levels must be used to prevent them from ever being re-employed in another sphere of government.

If we fail to reform our public service by cutting out political interference, basing appointments and promotions on merit and skill, building capacity, and punishing offenders, SA will fail to recover from the coronavirus crisis.

• Dr Schreiber is DA shadow public service & administration minister.