Government underestimated number of soldiers required for lockdown, says Mapisa-Nqakula

The deployment of nearly 3,000 soldiers to help the police enforce the coronavirus lockdown regulations is just not enough and the government needs to beef it up, defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said on Wednesday.

Justifying President Cyril Ramaphosa’s request to deploy another 73,180 troops on the country’s streets, Mapisa-Nqakula told MPs the 2,820 soldiers initially deployed were well below the requirements of the challenge at hand.

“At this point, if you look at the nature of the challenge, it’s clear to us we need a way bigger number,” she said.

Ramaphosa wrote to the joint standing committee on defence co-chairs on Tuesday, informing them of his intention to deploy the additional troops to help fight the spread of Covid-19.

Ramaphosa said in the letter to parliament that the deployment will last until June 26. The additional deployment will cost R4.5bn, with the budget including the cost for the deployment of personnel and other items, such as the large-scale purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The SANDF has already deployed soldiers in all nine provinces. Their responsibilities include holding joint roadblocks, medical screening, essential service delivery, such as supplying water, as well as safeguarding the border.