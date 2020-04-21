When is a tenant legally entitled not to have to pay rent?

In a recent address to the nation on the Covid-19 crisis, President Cyril Ramaphosa appealed to large companies not to invoke “force majeure” as a basis not to pay suppliers and landlords. Despite this, the media has reported on numerous instances of large retailers such as TFG, Pepkor, Pick n Pay and Dis-Chem refusing to pay all or some of their rentals for April due to the trading restrictions imposed by the lockdown.

In each instance the retailers have variously claimed the lockdown to be an instance of a “force majeure” event or as giving rise to a “supervening impossibility of performance”. Landlords, in turn, have maintained that tenants must comply with their lease agreements and are not excused from paying rental.

While the debate may seem academic to some, in reality the situation impacts materially on investors in retail or property stocks as rentals constitute a large percentage of the costs of retailers and, in turn, the major portion of the revenue of listed property companies. Each side claims to be armed with one or more counsel’s opinion, which support their view. How this should arise is a mystery given that the concept of supervening impossibility of performance has long been debated by our courts and force majeure clauses often enforced.

The first thing to bear in mind is that there is a sharp distinction between the concepts of supervening impossibility of performance and an event of force majeure. The concepts are not interchangeable. They also apply in different situations.

Unlike many civil law jurisdictions (such as France and Germany) where the term “force majeure” is legislatively defined, force majeure is not part of SA common law. Instead it is recognised as a contractual provision that applies in a situation of a temporary interruption to a contract and provides an agreed outcome for the parties if such an event of force majeure occurs.

Supervening impossibility, by contrast, is part of our common law and need not be provided for in a contract. If a court finds there is supervening impossibility of performance, this brings the contract to an end and does not simply postpone its operation. To rely on supervening impossibility a party to a contract must show, inter alia, that the performance of an obligation is objectively impossible and not merely more onerous, difficult or costly, which is an imposing hurdle to overcome.

Also, if a party has contractually accepted continued liability should a particular event occur (such as, for example, a law being passed that prevents that party from trading), then such party may not rely on supervening impossibility if that event comes to pass.

To avoid the difficulties in relying on the doctrine of supervening impossibility, parties often include a force majeure clause in their contracts. This clause allows the parties to agree on events where their contractual obligations are suspended or reduced, even if the circumstances do not amount to a supervening impossibility of performance. They are able to do this because our law recognises that parties may agree any contractual terms not prohibited by law and further recognises that lawful agreements must be honoured by the parties who enter into them.

The bargaining power of the parties will determine whether such force majeure clauses appear at all in a contract and, if so, the nature and extent of events that are covered. Anchor tenants such as large retailers are likely to be able to include a force majeure clause in their lease agreements, but even then they are highly unlikely to cover pandemics or government decrees, as is apparent from the current controversy.

In the absence of a contractual force majeure clause, or one that does not cover a specific event, a tenant is left with seeking to rely on the common law doctrine of supervening impossibility of performance.

The fact that a tenant cannot trade from the leased premises due to government decree may not be sufficient to allow a tenant to claim that supervening impossibility discharges the contract where the prohibition is not permanent. Although the obligation to pay rental may have been made financially more difficult by the interruption in trade, the contractual terms of the lease agreement have not been rendered illegal and the tenants remain in occupation of their premises.

That being said, there may be instances where a tenant could claim a partial reduction in rental due to reduced rights of occupation. But where a landlord has stipulated in the lease that a tenant may not withhold the rental due to circumstances beyond the control of the landlord, such “withholding clauses” have been upheld by our courts in favour of the landlord.

Time will tell how the courts deal with the current situation where parties are not able to reach agreement on their rental disputes. Our courts may be concerned at the economic ramifications if large retailers and other tenants are excused from their rent obligations entirely. Rather than rely on counsels’ opinions, both landlords and tenants would be better served by recognising each other’s plight and by reaching an agreement in a spirit of mutual support and co-operation in these times of national crisis.

• Read is CEO and founder of Read Advisory Services and Hutchison an associate professor in the commercial law department at the University of Cape Town.