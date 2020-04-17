Companies / Property

Tower Property Fund withdraws guidance as rent payments delayed

The group says some of its tenants are late with their rent, and it has withdrawn its guidance for its year to end-May

17 April 2020 - 13:48 karl gernetzky
Tower Property Fund, which owns properties in SA and Croatia, has withdrawn its guidance for its year to end May as it reports that some of its tenants are late with their rent.

The group had expected distributions for its full year ending May 31 2020 to be slightly down from the 74.2c per share — or R250.7m — it distributed in its year ended May 2019.

The group said on Friday that it has collected in excess of 56% of its April rent, while historically, by this time, it would have collected about 77% of rents due.

The group said it has formed a credit committee to assess rental concessions and payment deferrals. The committee has approved R1.4m in rent reductions for April and May, and a further R2.1m in rental deferments.

About R39m is due in rent in total for April, the group said.

In afternoon trade on Friday, Tower’s share price was up 2.56% to R2, having fallen 60.4% so far in 2020. Over the same period, the JSE property index has lost 42.11%.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

