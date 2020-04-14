Companies / Retail & Consumer Take 20% rent or nothing, clothing retailers tell landlords Take-it-or-leave-it offer as tenants demand sharing of the economic pain of the lockdown BL PREMIUM

The big five clothing retailers have issued a take-it-or-leave-it offer to pay 20% rent for April plus utility bills, a headache for shopping mall owners as companies across the country scramble for cash to withstand the Covid-19 outbreak.

The clothing retailers — TFG, Pepkor, Truworths, Woolworths and Mr Price — said special government regulations, gazetted last month as part of measures to contain the economic fallout of the lockdown, allowing a tenant to breach a contract to protect its viability means they can legally pay no rent.