Sirius receives most of its April rent on time

Germany-focused business park owner Sirius Real Estate says it has collected most of its rent on time and received only a small number of requests from tenants to defer payments.

The group said it had collected more than three quarters of its April rent by April 9, representing about 90% of what is normally collected. It was addressing cases for the deferral of rent on a case-by-case basis. Sirius has more than 5,000 tenants.

“We are maintaining a close eye on the situation as it evolves daily with the welfare and interests of our staff and tenants very much in the forefronts of our minds,” said CEO Andrew Coombs.

The company owns or manages business parks around Germany and its portfolio had a book value of €1.06bn (R17bn) at the end of its six months to end-September.

The share price of Sirius has fallen 2.69% so far in 2020, while the JSE property index has lost 42.88%.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za