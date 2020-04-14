Companies / Property

Sirius receives most of its April rent on time

Only a small number of tenants have asked the German business park owner to defer payment

14 April 2020 - 09:37 karl gernetzky
Sirius's business park in Mannheim, Germany. Picture: SUPPLIED
Germany-focused business park owner Sirius Real Estate says it has collected most of its rent on time and received only a small number of requests from tenants to defer payments.

The group said it had collected more than three quarters of its April rent by April 9, representing about 90% of what is normally collected. It was addressing cases for the deferral of rent on a case-by-case basis. Sirius has more than 5,000 tenants.

“We are maintaining a close eye on the situation as it evolves daily with the welfare and interests of our staff and tenants very much in the forefronts of our minds,” said CEO Andrew Coombs.

The company owns or manages business parks around Germany and its portfolio had a book value of €1.06bn (R17bn) at the end of its six months to end-September.

The share price of Sirius has fallen 2.69% so far in 2020, while the JSE property index has lost 42.88%.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Sirius Real Estate extends banking facility as it eyes further expansion

Germany-focused business park owner says it has extended its banking facility and now has €170m to fund new acquisitions
Companies
6 months ago

Sirius shareholders barely approve of new chair

Shareholders of JSE-listed German business park owner vote heavily against key appointment
Companies
8 months ago

Why listed property is not as safe as houses

A huge gap between the best and worst performers means property unit trust buyers need to pick with care
Money & Investing
10 months ago

