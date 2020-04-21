Government should enforce pollution limits on serial offenders Eskom and Sasol
Safeguarding of air quality should be as strict as applying lockdown and social distancing rules to protect lives
The day after the national lockdown began, an amendment to the Air Quality Act was published in the Government Gazette doubling the emissions limit for sulphur dioxide, one of the pollutants released by power stations and other heavy industries that burn coal.
The pre-amended limit of 500mg/Nm3 was meant to kick in on April 1, but even the revised limit of 1,000 mg/Nm3 is an April fool’s joke since major culprits such as Eskom and Sasol are nowhere near achieving these emissions levels. In fact, they never intended to obey the law, regardless of what limit was set.
This unacceptable situation has to change. The novel coronavirus can cause death by affecting the respiratory system, and the government is enforcing harsh lockdown and social-distancing regulations to protect lives despite the dire effect on the economy. Sulphur dioxide also contributes to premature death from air pollution, yet the government is relaxing the laws that control its emission. In approving postponement applications, it is turning a blind eye to heavy emitters that have been giving the law the finger for years.
Unlike the virus, air pollution is entirely under human control. It is possible to drastically reduce it, but it costs money to install the technology that does so. So far, SA has allowed polluters to keep that cash while people have suffered the health effects.
It has been estimated that air pollution from Eskom alone causes 2,200 premature deaths per year
More context is needed to understand how bad the problem is, but despite this unpleasant situation there are solutions. The coronavirus pandemic has shown that we can put people first, despite the immediate economic consequences.
The good news, and key difference, is that there are alternatives to burning coal that will actually be good for the economy, environment and job creation. It is a win-win for everyone except the coal industry, which is why there must be a plan for a fair and equitable coal phase-out.
How bad is SA’s coal-based air pollution? Awful. The highveld priority area (HPA) in Mpumalanga, where most of Eskom’s coal-fired power stations are located, has some of the world’s worst air quality. Unsurprisingly, the HPA does not meet the national ambient air quality standards, indicative of the broken promises from the government since 2007 to improve air quality in the HPA. It has been estimated that air pollution from Eskom alone causes 2,200 premature deaths a year. For sulphur dioxide levels specifically, in 2018 the air surrounding Kriel, within the HPA, was the world’s second-worst hot spot.
All of this contravenes section 24 of the constitution, which starts with, “Everyone has the right to an environment that is not harmful to their health or wellbeing.” And our minimum emission standards are awful. From 2010 to 2020 the sulphur dioxide standard in SA was a whopping 3,500mg/Nm3. To put this in perspective, China introduced ultra low emission standards in 2014, with sulphur dioxide at 35 mg/Nm3 for renovating coal power stations. Eskom has thus been legally allowed to release toxic sulphur dioxide at a rate 100 times higher than in China for the last six years.
Compliance nonexistent
Analysis dating back to 2016 already placed SA as having the worst sulphur-dioxide regulations for existing plants among 10 countries, and we have not improved. The plan to bring the limit down to 500mg/Nm3 was a step in the right direction, but still poor on an international scale. To renege on this modest intention with a 1,000mg/Nm3 limit is unjustifiable. Research from Greenpeace suggests that over time 3,300 premature deaths will be caused by this reversion to the 1,000 mg/Nm3 SO2 standard, from Eskom pollution alone. This assumes the laws are obeyed, otherwise the effects are worse as emissions will be even higher.
Compliance with the sulphur dioxide regulations is already nonexistent. To quote the media release from the environment, forestry & fisheries ministry on the day the act was amended: “At present, neither Eskom nor Sasol, the major emitters of sulphur dioxide, meet current minimum standards for plants constructed before 2010”. This refers to the incredibly weak standard of 3,500mg/Nm3. During a public consultation process industry argued that “MES should be pegged at the 3,500 level for all plants built before 2010”. The industry wishes to have the law allow for their continued pollution at unacceptable levels, in perpetuity.
The minimum emission standards were promulgated in April 2010. So the big players have had over a decade to prepare but have chosen rather to apply for exemptions and postponements. The process of developing the standards began in about 2004. For five years, Eskom and other stakeholders were involved in helping determine them so they have known for a long time what changes were on the cards.
To compound matters, the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) for electricity infrastructure development assumes the “continued operation of plants affected by minimum emission standards”. Breaking laws on air quality has thus been accepted and become part of national planning.
If funds can be found to support the Covid-19 mitigation efforts, they should be available to curb the air pollution that is also killing South Africans
We cannot carry on like this. This is a dangerous precedent, in which the law becomes irrelevant and human rights are violated. The sulphur dioxide story is just one example, but it illustrates the continuing prioritisation of industry over people, to the extent that it is expected that the legal mechanisms to protect the health of citizens will be ignored.
In the short term, the recent sulphur-dioxide amendment will probably be challenged in court. The same amendment was made in 2018, but was retracted in 2019 after legal proceedings. Even though heavy emitters such as Eskom and Sasol are unwilling to comply with any of the limits, the law must be progressive, with reasonable targets.
Due to the overarching issue of noncompliance with the laws of our country the government must force the hand of such industries. The coronavirus crisis has shown that our leaders can make tough decisions, and air quality is also a national disaster. If funds can be found to support the Covid-19 mitigation efforts, they should be available to curb the air pollution that is also killing South Africans.
In the long term, the energy system that causes most of this pollution has to change fundamentally. Eskom and others claim it is too expensive to retrofit their plants to reduce harmful emissions. If so, this is yet another reason to rapidly move towards renewable energy for electricity generation. It is no longer necessary or cheaper to burn coal for this purpose. Yet since 2016 political interference has stalled the national renewables programme, and despite load-shedding and promises from the president new renewables capacity has still not been signed off.
For climate change, economic, health, environmental and job creation reasons, renewables are the way of the future. For the past four years, renewable energy capacity additions globally outpaced fossil fuels and nuclear combined. The coal lobby can protest until it is blue in the face, but the tide has turned. Money talks, and banks with more than $47-trillion dollars in assets are directing their loan book away from fossil fuels.
• Halsey is policy and research co-ordinator at climate change NPO Project 90 by 2020.