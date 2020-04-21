Government should enforce pollution limits on serial offenders Eskom and Sasol

More context is needed to understand how bad the problem is, but despite this unpleasant situation there are solutions. The coronavirus pandemic has shown that we can put people first, despite the immediate economic consequences.

The good news, and key difference, is that there are alternatives to burning coal that will actually be good for the economy, environment and job creation. It is a win-win for everyone except the coal industry, which is why there must be a plan for a fair and equitable coal phase-out.

How bad is SA’s coal-based air pollution? Awful. The highveld priority area (HPA) in Mpumalanga, where most of Eskom’s coal-fired power stations are located, has some of the world’s worst air quality. Unsurprisingly, the HPA does not meet the national ambient air quality standards, indicative of the broken promises from the government since 2007 to improve air quality in the HPA. It has been estimated that air pollution from Eskom alone causes 2,200 premature deaths a year. For sulphur dioxide levels specifically, in 2018 the air surrounding Kriel, within the HPA, was the world’s second-worst hot spot.

All of this contravenes section 24 of the constitution, which starts with, “Everyone has the right to an environment that is not harmful to their health or wellbeing.” And our minimum emission standards are awful. From 2010 to 2020 the sulphur dioxide standard in SA was a whopping 3,500mg/Nm3. To put this in perspective, China introduced ultra low emission standards in 2014, with sulphur dioxide at 35 mg/Nm3 for renovating coal power stations. Eskom has thus been legally allowed to release toxic sulphur dioxide at a rate 100 times higher than in China for the last six years.

Compliance nonexistent

Analysis dating back to 2016 already placed SA as having the worst sulphur-dioxide regulations for existing plants among 10 countries, and we have not improved. The plan to bring the limit down to 500mg/Nm3 was a step in the right direction, but still poor on an international scale. To renege on this modest intention with a 1,000mg/Nm3 limit is unjustifiable. Research from Greenpeace suggests that over time 3,300 premature deaths will be caused by this reversion to the 1,000 mg/Nm3 SO 2 standard, from Eskom pollution alone. This assumes the laws are obeyed, otherwise the effects are worse as emissions will be even higher.

Compliance with the sulphur dioxide regulations is already nonexistent. To quote the media release from the environment, forestry & fisheries ministry on the day the act was amended: “At present, neither Eskom nor Sasol, the major emitters of sulphur dioxide, meet current minimum standards for plants constructed before 2010”. This refers to the incredibly weak standard of 3,500mg/Nm3. During a public consultation process industry argued that “MES should be pegged at the 3,500 level for all plants built before 2010”. The industry wishes to have the law allow for their continued pollution at unacceptable levels, in perpetuity.

The minimum emission standards were promulgated in April 2010. So the big players have had over a decade to prepare but have chosen rather to apply for exemptions and postponements. The process of developing the standards began in about 2004. For five years, Eskom and other stakeholders were involved in helping determine them so they have known for a long time what changes were on the cards.

To compound matters, the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) for electricity infrastructure development assumes the “continued operation of plants affected by minimum emission standards”. Breaking laws on air quality has thus been accepted and become part of national planning.