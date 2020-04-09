16 heavy polluters’ GHG emissions data to be released

Minister of environment, forestry and fisheries Barbara Creecy has ordered her department to disclose the greenhouse gas (GHG) data of SA’s largest polluters.

Creecy upheld an appeal lodged by the Centre for Environmental Rights (CER), a group of activist lawyers, against her department’s refusal to disclose key GHG emission data and emissions-reduction plans for 16 heavy polluters. These include Eskom, Sasol, ArcelorMittal, PPC, Exxaro, South32, Glencore, Seriti, Sappi and Anglo American.

The CER filed an access to information request to the department in February last year. While the department provided the CER with records of the companies’ annual GHG emissions, their plans to reduce these over the next five years, and audit reports demonstrating what progress had been made progress against these plans — the department redacted some key information.

In December last year, the CER filed an appeal to the minister, as is provided for in the Promotion of Access to Information Act, calling for the disclosure of the crucial information blacked out in the reports.

In her decision, dated April 5, Creecy upheld the CER’s appeal, finding that the department’s reasons to refuse the information were inadequate. She said she was satisfied that public interest outweighed any harm the release of the information might cause and ordered the department to make the redacted information available to the CER within seven days from the end of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Nicole Loser, an attorney at the CER, said the decision sends a strong signal that big, polluting corporates cannot hide behind the government when it comes to GHG emissions data.

“Data on companies’ anticipated GHG emissions are invaluable to enable the public to properly assess emission-reduction strategies of polluting companies and to inform the public and shareholders not only of the climate risks to which these companies are exposed, but the risks they pose for the whole planet,” said Loser.

“The climate crisis adversely impacts all people, particularly vulnerable communities, young people and those with compromised health conditions. The public needs to know how companies plan to reduce their GHG emissions to hold them accountable when they fail to do so.”

