A guide to flattening the Covid-19 curve — not the economy

A potential migration to selective intervention should be considered after April 30 as SA cannot afford an extension of the hard lockdown. The impact on the overall economy, employment, disposable income and access to food in the longer term will have greater consequences than the actual impact of the pandemic.

Reports of unrest due to hunger, as recently occurred in parts of Cape Town, could become more widespread in the current lockdown and more likely if the lockdown is extended again and people, especially in the township economies, are unable to earn an income.

Supply chains, complex in nature, are hard to restart if closed for too long and will further affect SA’s ability to restart the economy. Easing could include geographic interventions (with a short lag, reduce restrictions in those provinces or municipalities that have stabilised infections) and demographic/location interventions, such as:

S ocial isolation for vulnerable people (elderly/immuno-deficient people) to continue until a vaccine is available, then re-evaluate.





Open all other aspects of society within guidelines of moderate social-distancing. End work-from-home recommendation, including retail trade, restaurants, and bars, but with density restrictions.





Open travel to and within provinces except those that are selectively closed.

After easing is implemented, data should be monitored and stricter measures put in place in areas where the growth rates increase above 5% for a seven-day period. This may include locking down selected cities, provinces, or a country-wide lockdown if the growth rate accelerates.

A gradual and phased approach to opening up the economy, therefore, looks as follows:

During the current lockdown, a gradual easing of retail and hospitality with a focus on delivery and pick-up. Dine-in restaurants, sit-down occasions and social gatherings to remain prohibited.





After the lockdown, opening manufacturing, mining and other activities where work from home is not possible. Safety and hygiene measures to be implemented and adhered to at the cost of companies wanting to operate. This will only be possible if public screenings are effective, testing is increased, and track-and-trace methods remains effective.

The small- to medium-enterprise (SME) sector, most vulnerable to the slowdown, remains a challenge after the lockdown as most companies will not have the resources to implement measures to restrict the spread of the virus.

Government support in providing health and safety equipment will be required to open up this sector, which, in less-infected areas should be initiated and, as the growth remains under control, should be extended to other provinces. If a spike in cases is identified, the company or district should be closed off. The key is to have a flexible approach towards -containment while supporting economic activities.

The new normal for business

Even before Covid-19 it was clear that changes in ways of working, delivery channels for goods and services, and a need for faster-paced change to remain competitive led by technological developments would define the winners and losers in the next decade. This has been accelerated by the pandemic and will be the catalyst for the new normal.

Companies will need to be financially prudent through this virus in the short to medium term. Our research has shown that while the instinctive reaction when facing a recession is for companies to focus on controlling costs — by slimming down operations, squeezing suppliers and re-engineering the core business — this is generally not enough to thrive during and after a recession.

Companies that take steps to be more financially disciplined before recessions enter them with more flexibility to take advantage of soft labour and asset markets. Our study also found that companies that used this flexibility to invest in growth-orientated strategies and introduce product innovations are the ones that succeed in the epilogue of recessions.

What does this mean as SA faces a prolonged contraction? Exercising fiscal discipline by prudently managing cash flow and evaluating new market innovations will be critical for companies.

Although lockdowns and restrictions will be eased over time, customers will remain vigilant. This will affect their willingness to go to restaurants, shopping malls, travel internationally and socialise in large gatherings.

A concerted effort will be required to build consumer confidence while recognising and adapting to the acceleration in digital channels, including an increase in home deliveries, take-aways and in-home entertainment.

Leading companies of the future will be those that drive a strategy of resilience in their financial statements supported by fiscal discipline; resilience in their supply chains that adopt to technological advances; and build learning organisations that adapt quickly to change.

• Abba is vice-president, Middle East & Africa at Canback Consulting.