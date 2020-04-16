LETTER: Compared to the US, SA is a Covid-19 rockstar

Of course, the aims and successes of Covid-19 lockdowns should continually be reviewed, and this is being done, but pure economic considerations should never outweigh the value of human life, especially if it affects the weak and vulnerable most.

Who speaks for them? Governments are regularly reviewing measures and lifting restrictions, as it should be, but, let us not allow this pandemic to develop into a kind of class struggle.

Compare the approaches of the US and SA leaders. One focused purely on money, the other on money in relation to people; one described the virus as a hoax until it was too late, the other listened to experts and decided on an early lockdown; one did not address the disproportionate impact on vulnerable communities, the other made it central to his approach; one divided his country and the world and apportioned blame, the other united his country and embraced the world as partner; one used the pandemic as a platform for re-election, the other prepared to take unpopular decisions for the greater cause.

This coronavirus holds up a mirror before us — an honest reflection of the state of mankind.

Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag

