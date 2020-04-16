Covid-19 has exposed the gaping inequalities in SA’s labour market

Virtually all industries, with the notable exception of healthcare, IT and food production, are at a standstill. Retail, tourism, hospitality, construction, leisure, real estate, air travel and manufacturing businesses will face the full brunt of Covid-19.

The pandemic has drained the proverbial swamp and exposed our vulnerabilities in public health, education, social welfare, local government, housing, sanitation and water provision. Covid-19 has exposed the gaping inequalities in our society more than ever before. Civil society groups and businesses have been at the forefront of distributing food, alleviating hardships and fighting the virus in hard-pressed communities.

In this conundrum, the state’s response to rescue businesses and save jobs is too little, too late. We cannot talk of a government stimulus package in the real sense of the word. A few loans here and there for small businesses will not cut it.

Large segments of the active labour force, such as gig workers, temps contracted to labour brokers, informal and rural workers, and unemployed youth are on their own. Small businesses are faced with a mountain of bureaucracy to apply for loans, not grants. The banks are not giving anything away to their clients. There is no recourse for informal traders to receive state support.

UIF and Ters

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) is exclusively for the unemployed, and the Covid-19 temporary employee relief scheme (Ters) won’t do it. Helicopter drops are needed to help small businesses. Instead, they are offered tax delays and loan holidays.

From a labour market perspective, the government paid some attention to supporting job creation before Covid-19, without much success. The attention should now shift decisively to retrenchment mitigation schemes: the focus should be on retaining existing employees. The trick is to prevent distressed employees from becoming unemployed and impoverished. It is considerably more costly and challenging to create new jobs, especially in a no-growth economy, than supporting businesses, especially small ones, to keep workers in employment. Where job losses are unavoidable, more effort should be placed on survival mechanisms and enhancing employability.

Currently, the government’s only retrenchment mitigation effort is the training layoff scheme. Its performance, since inception, has been unspectacular. The scheme was meant to be a rapid response intervention to distressed companies but hastened liquidation due to unwieldy bureaucracy, poor leadership, weak implementation and slow turnaround. It’s a classic case of the medication being worse than the disease. What is needed is an immediate reconfiguration of the training layoff model so that it is fit for purpose.

The state’s initial policy response is focused heavily on preventing retrenchments and protecting workers by supporting small businesses. This is a correct one. The government, banks and philanthropists have moved to give loans to badly hit businesses. These initiatives will save some companies and jobs, but it needs to be scaled up exponentially.

There is also a need for more accessible, eligible and less cumbersome unemployment insurance. Ters should be far more generous than the national minimum wage thresholds to bring relief to a broader cohort of employees. Executives and public-sector employees need to take wage cuts, as they cannot be immune to the gyrations of the economy.

There is a whole range of other job mitigation strategies that can be deployed, but limited fiscal space negates these possibilities in the current economic climate. SA needs to do a whole a lot better with the resources we have at our disposal.

• Prof Rasool is a labour market analyst at FR Research Services.