MARK CUTIFANI: Next-generation societal values should drive mining

Worldwide, our industry is on the cusp of a significant change led by the accelerating pace of technological innovation. Digitalisation, automation and artificial intelligence are all opening up opportunities for the industry to be safer, as well as more productive and environmentally and socially sustainable.

Mining has a safer, smarter and more sustainable future — and that is the future we are working towards at Anglo American. This is a future in which we eliminate workplace fatalities once and for all, a future in which we radically improve our productivity and the way we use land, energy and water, and a future in which our communities thrive — with better health, education and increased levels of employment — long beyond the life of any mine.

This is at the heart of our innovation-led approach to sustainable mining, which we call FutureSmart Mining. This approach brings together step-change innovations in technology, digitalisation and sustainability that are transforming how we source, mine, process, move and market our products. At its core, FutureSmart Mining is about transforming our physical and social footprint.

Think of a landscape, with little of what’s going on in terms of mining, with mainly underground operations that use less water and energy. We see FutureSmart Mining delivering on this future: minimising our physical footprint while enabling us to supply metals in a reliable and predictable manner, while creating enduring value for our shareholders, communities and society as a whole.

Raw materials

Climate change is one of the defining challenges of our time. We cannot ignore or underestimate its global impact and implications for every sector of the economy and human life as we know it now. There is, however, one point that is lost in the debate, and that is the fact that the transition to a low-carbon economy cannot happen without the products of mining.

The metals and minerals that we produce are the essential raw materials for all our modern lives — from the platinum group metals (PGMs) that clean vehicle emissions or enable hydrogen energy, to the copper essential for renewable energy, our phones and other devices.

Mining is the cornerstone of the energy transition, and we are already seeing this change. On PGMs alone, the Hydrogen Council predicts that 18% of energy demand by 2050 will be met by hydrogen. This shift has the potential of creating at least 4-million new jobs globally and contributing significantly to new and clean energy supply worldwide.

The picture is equally favourable for copper, which is a critical metal for a new era of clean, green, renewable energy. Copper is at the heart of every wind turbine, electric vehicle and solar panel, while also helping efficient energy storage.