National Nothing about us without us, say mining-affected communities Coalition wants Gwede Mantashe to develop a new legal framework centred on mining-affected communities

Draft amendments to the regulations of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act have been criticised by a coalition of mining-affected communities who are calling for them to be scrapped.

The proposed amendments, focusing on social, labour and environmental aspects, were published for public comment by the department of mineral resources & energy in December.