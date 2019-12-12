Companies feeling climate heat

As global warming spurs on erratic weather patterns, drought is threatening food security while floods are sweeping away homes and lives in some of the world’s poorest countries. In the Amazon wildfires have wreaked havoc. And the UN has warned that the Paris Agreement goal to keep global temperatures from rising beyond 1.5°C is at risk of failing.

Climate change events appear to be accelerating, and corporates that pollute, as well as their funders, are increasingly coming under fire for not moving fast enough to avert disaster.

Companies, by their nature, are more likely to focus on profits than on koalas burning to death on the other side of the globe.

But as the pressure mounts, climate change is threatening to hit corporates where it hurts — in their pockets.

Sasol’s recent AGM was perhaps one of the most exciting in SA’s history: shareholder activists took management to task, not just for the poor execution of the Lake Charles Chemicals Project (which is 45% over budget) but also for its reluctance to disclose the full extent of its exposure to the risk of climate change. (An impassioned outburst from an activist even prompted the AGM chair to call security personnel.)

At FirstRand’s AGM the next day, climate change was also on the agenda. And though shareholders voted in favour of the group adopting and disclosing a policy on lending relating to fossil fuel, they turned down a resolution for it to report on its total exposure to carbon-emitting activities.

It was a similar outcome to that of Standard Bank’s AGM in May — the first AGM in SA to table climate change-related resolutions.

For activists to implore companies to take environmental issues more seriously is not new. What is new now is that investors are starting to insist on this too.

Ahead of Sasol’s AGM, a group of institutional investors — Old Mutual Investment Group, Sanlam Investments, Abax Investments, Coronation Fund Managers, Aeon Investment Management and Mergence Investment Managers — jointly filed a shareholder resolution seeking greater transparency from the company on how its long-term greenhouse gas emission-reduction strategy and executive rewards align with the Paris Agreement. But Sasol — the largest emitter of CO² after Eskom — refused to table the resolution, saying the substantive issues had been addressed in its recently released climate change report.

At FirstRand’s meeting, Mehluli Mncube, an asset manager representing various pension funds, criticised the board for its unwillingness to endorse the resolution to report its exposure despite waxing lyrical about taking climate change seriously.