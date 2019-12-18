Why the medical schemes regulator is canning low-cost benefit option

If the enrolment of membership to medical schemes has been stagnant and the proportion of the population that enjoys cover has decreased during the past decade, why is the regulator discontinuing the low-cost benefit option intended to increase the affordability of medical schemes?

Due to modest growth of 6.7%, from 8.32-million to 8.8-million members from 2010 to 2017, and the proportion of the population that enjoys medical scheme cover over the same period having decreased from 16% to 15.9%, it has now become clear that we need change.

Has the Council for Medical Schemes gone rogue? No. The truth is health care delivered within a well-organised, team-orientated, universal-access national systems will improve outcomes, sustain national economies and provide greater synergy of health, wealth and social wellbeing than when fragmented aspects of health care are provided in a highly commercialised environment.

The concept of a low-cost benefit option is intended to increase the affordability of medical schemes and membership through the development of a product aimed at a specific group of the population, mainly low-income households, so they are able to afford medical scheme cover.

Generally, these households cannot afford high medical scheme premiums — the premiums paid determine the quality of benefits medical scheme members can receive.

While higher premiums covered richer benefits, there was an opportunity to offer lower-income earners inferior benefits.

Mainly, such products potentially use the state as a designated service provider without entering into agreements with the state, and lack prescribed minimum benefits.