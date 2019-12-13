NEWS ANALYSIS: Workers left vulnerable by medical schemes regulator’s shock move
Hundreds of thousands of low-wage earners are covered by primary health-care insurance
13 December 2019 - 05:00
After months of negotiations with unions, in July the University of Cape Town (UCT) began to provide private health-care benefits to its lowest-paid workers, with a product from insurer Kaelo Health that cost a fraction of the premiums charged by medical schemes.
For the first time, a UCT employee earning as little as R10,000 a month had access to private sector primary health-care providers such as general practitioners, dentists and optometrists without paying out of pocket.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.