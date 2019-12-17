EDITORIAL: Latest move by medical schemes regulator will only hurt consumers

The CMS has now abruptly terminated that process, scuppering a policy trajectory previously negotiated between the ministers of health and finance.

Kabane’s arguments for the implementation of circular 80 are muddled to say the least. He says low-wage earners should not be relegated to schemes or options that offer them fewer health-care benefits than the well heeled. While equity arguments are appealing and a laudable aspect of the government’s plans for National Health Insurance (NHI), he conveniently ignores that the entire medical schemes industry is structured around the premise that more money buys richer benefits. Granted, all schemes have to provide a basic basket of care called prescribed minimum benefits (PMBs), but beyond that higher premiums buy a greater choice of providers and treatments.

He goes on to say that health insurance products are problematic because they undermine the medical schemes industry. That the health insurance industry is far from perfect has already been acknowledged in the demarcation regulations, which sought to fix the problem. Kabane has torpedoed that process, without so much as informing either the Treasury or the Financial Services Conduct Authority. The act has a host of requirements to protect consumers that health insurers do not have to comply with — for example they can risk rate premiums or reject people who are very ill, which medical schemes cannot.

Kabane also maintains that the PMB review process now under way, which includes a consideration of new primary health-care benefits, is a better way to make quality health care affordable than low-cost benefit options or health insurance products. But this is utterly implausible: adding new benefits to the existing package will only push up costs, and removing existing cover will be open to legal challenge.