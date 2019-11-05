Fujifilm gets out of its jam with Xerox

Fujifilm Holdings has a chance to get its focus back. The Japanese maker of copiers, cameras and health devices has extricated itself from a messy and time-consuming merger dispute with Xerox Holdings in a fashion that will relieve investors.

The company will pay $2.3bn (R34bn) to buy 25% of Fuji Xerox from its storied US partner, taking full ownership of their 57-year-old venture. Fujifilm shares jumped 6.7% in Tokyo after the Wall Street Journal reported on the deal before trading closed. That was the biggest gain since the company launched its abortive $6.1bn takeover bid for Xerox in January 2018.

The price looks reasonable, valuing the venture at about one year of sales. Fuji Xerox had revenue of ¥1-trillion (R135.6bn) in the financial year to March.