HCI loses bid to interdict lottery operator in court

Ithuba says Hosken Consolidated Investments will not be able to ‘bully it’ after its case was dismissed the case with costs

05 November 2019 - 11:21 Alistair Anderson
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Lottery operator Ithuba said on Tuesday that Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) will no longer be able to “bully it” now that the casino and hotel company has lost its bid to interdict the company in court.

Judge David Unterhalter dismissed the case with costs on Monday.

HCI had sought to get an urgent interdict allowing it to access Ithuba’s financial statements over claims involving overpayment of fees to Ithuba’s management company, Zamani.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza is a shareholder of both Ithuba and Zamani.

HCI, in its court papers, had argued that Zamani had been paid management fees of 4.67% of Ithuba’s gross revenue, and that it was entitled to only 3%.

The company had also sought an order directing Ithuba to pay its monthly management fees into an attorney’s trust account. This was so the salaries of Ithuba’s employees were paid by Zamani, and not by Ithuba.

In 2014 Ithuba won the bid to run SA’s lottery operations for eight years. HCI loaned R341m of “establishment” capital to Ithuba so the BEE company could operate the lottery, HCI CEO Johnny Copelyn said.

He said the loan agreement included certain terms that would kick in if the loan was repaid before its full term, including management oversight and a 1% management fee.

Unterhalter ruled that HCI could in future exercise its right of management oversight over Ithuba, which included the payment of a 1% management fee but required regulatory approvals that had not been granted.

“I find that since HCI cannot presently exercise its right of management oversight, it has no claim to payment of the 1% fee and no claim upon the management fees that Ithuba is currently paying to Zamani,” he said in the judgment.

He said HCI had not shown that Zamani was not entitled to the 4.67% fee.

Mabuza said HCI had no leg to stand on after its loss in court and that the licence ran until June 2023.

“Ithuba is keen to put all of HCI’s bullying antics behind it and run the lottery, which is what it has been mandated to do. HCI’s loan has been paid back in bank guarantees and, as a funder, we believe they have no rights to the business,” said Mabuza on Tuesday.

HCI has not yet commented.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

HCI to hear on 'overpaying' lotto case

Ithuba funder asks court to limit outflow of cash
2 days ago

HCI takes Ithuba to court over R8bn national lottery licence

Hosken Consolidated Investments, led by former trade unionist Johnny Copelyn, says Ithuba has breached a funding agreement and should no longer be ...
1 week ago

JOHNNY COPELYN: The changing face of labour in SA

Trade unions in 1994 were a very different beast to today. As the naiveté of our early years has worn off, unions like Sactwu have formed investment ...
1 week ago

