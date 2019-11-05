Markets are turning profitability screws on companies, says Goldman Sachs CEO

New York/Frankfurt — Goldman Sachs Group, stung by losses in Uber Technologies and WeWork, has a message for investors in growth stocks: profit matters.

After years of pursuing revenue growth at all costs, driven by cheap money, markets are increasingly focusing on whether companies can translate top-line expansion into profitability, CEO David Solomon said on Tuesday in a wide-ranging interview that also touched on Europe’s negative interest rates and his plans for the bank’s investor day in January.

“It’s important for people to grow, but there’s got to be a clear and articulated path to profitability,” Solomon said in a Bloomberg TV interview with Matt Miller in Berlin. “I think there’s a little more market discipline coming into play.”

Goldman Sachs, which relies on investments with its own money as a key profit driver, suffered the worst performance in more than three years last quarter from equity wagers in public and private companies. The slump in prized holdings added to a perception that the investments are subject to unpredictable swings even as the company works to provide more disclosure.

The bank took a $267m (R3.9bn) hit on public equity investments such as ride-hailing company Uber Technologies, Avantor and TradeWeb Markets. Its stake in WeWork declined $80m after plans for an initial public offering (IPO) collapsed.

Solomon stopped short of comparing the recent troubles in the market for IPOs to the dot-com crisis, though they underscore how, after years of ultra-loose monetary policy, markets are demanding proof that companies can make money.

WeWork IPO

“The monetary policy that has been ramping around the world has basically forced people out on the risk curve, has forced people to look for other ways to drive returns, and one of the things they’ve been chasing is growth and to some degree growth at all costs,” Solomon said. “The market here is speaking, and telling people here, let’s rein that in a little a bit.”

Solomon sought to put a positive spin on the failed WeWork IPO, saying it shows capital markets function properly. While there was a lot of hype around the company, investors were able to discuss the relevant financial information and “there was a pretty clear view as to whether the company could go public”, he said.

He declined to discuss the IPO of Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil producer, because it is an active transaction. Saudi Arabia is aiming for a valuation of $1.6-trillion to $1.8-trillion, according to people familiar with the matter. But analysts at banks working on the deal offered wildly diverging estimates.