In an era of fiscal repression, formal-sector lending is the problem

Apartheid generally refers to a broad set of injustices, but in a clinical economic sense it was about denying market access to the majority population. SA’s 1990s political transition coincided with Asia’s market access to Western consumers being hugely expanded. This fueled the world-changing rise of Asia.

The core constraint preventing SA from sustaining rapid and inclusive growth is still lack of access to adequate purchasing power. Instead of focusing on diffusing skills and competitiveness to integrate within swiftly expanding global supply chains, SA’s policies remain focused inward. Growth prospects still rely, imprudently, on overly debt-dependent domestic consumption.

Opponents of the debt-relief bill have argued that lending to low-income people expands inclusivity, yet households struggling to service debt is a primary cause of dismal growth prospects. Gauging excessive debt burdens requires tracking household well-being. The damage to lenders comes later. That there are about two funeral policies for every three families shows that, like national and local governments, most households are poor money managers that aren’t covering their cost of funding. Corporate finance directors avoid such outcomes, thus, with consumers now struggling, companies are slow to invest.

Credit-management proficiency has allowed lenders to profit while pervasive poverty is becoming entrenched amid prolonged economic stagnation. Fixing the economy now requires increasing exports while better managing government and household debt. Debt-debilitated households are a drag on growth comparable to mismanagement at Eskom and other state-owned enterprises.

There is much potential to freshly co-ordinate consumer lending regulations with pro-development private-sector lending practices to take costs and risks out of the system. Passing the benefits to consumers would benefit everyone.

Maximum lending rates must be low enough that responsible low-income borrowers aren’t covering the bad debts of inherently risky loans. Such a transition might entail a dip in retail sales but a steeper long-term trajectory would then follow. SA’s economy is not on the verge of a near-term collapse whereas trend lines presage grave dangers.

Pivoting policies to provoke sustained high growth is required, and should provide an immediate upward jolt. If the status and prospects of median-income 20-year-olds is a fair metric, SA’s economy is among the world’s worst managed. Modeling tools show that SA can only sustain sufficient growth to quell rising populism if exports surge while household finances advance.