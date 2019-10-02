Let’s focus on exports — which doesn’t need the highly skilled

Robert Mugabe’s death warrants reflecting on how inflaming anti-colonisation sentiments benefits ruling elites while dousing economic vitality. Preserving colonial animosities explains much of SA’s inability to conceive a high growth plan.

The global economy’s dynamism makes isolationist biases unaffordable. If patronage, corruption and state-owned enterprise (SOE) mismanagement were suddenly vanquished, sufficient sustainable growth would remain elusive pending far greater global integration.

SA’s stagnating discretionary income is meagre relative to its compounding social obligations and debts. Access to much greater spending power is needed to pummel unemployment.

Adequate growth requires surging exports. Instead, redistribution-focused policies are over-indulged as they benefit populists, unionists, communists and cronies. The anti-competitiveness effects of excessively embracing redistribution are then obscured through stoking colonial resentments.

The misconception that export-focused workers must be highly skilled breeds further isolationist thinking. Asia’s boom relied on massive volumes of previously destitute workers. Export channels were developed and on-the-job upskilling followed.

In economic speak: SA’s binding constraint is market access to sufficient purchasing power. Many Asian nations overcame the same constraint with skill-upliftment initially following from high growth — and only later driving it.

While dismal education outcomes are infuriating, believing they preclude healthy growth can be more limiting than the education failures themselves. Such false perceptions largely stem from school-aged social conditioning around the importance of education. Elitism and other harmful prejudices now percolate.

In many cases, a few talented managers can successfully employ a huge number of poorly-educated workers. Consider how Uber has disrupted transport norms with modest numbers of managers.

SA’s lack of access to adequate consumer spending can be traced to the government’s inward-facing policy focus. Overcoming pervasive poverty and unemployment requires tamping anti-colonial sentiments to support entrepreneurs pursuing new export channels.

Domestic spending power cannot fuel noticeable employment growth as the vast majority of SA households are poor, over-indebted, or both. Companies that help attract international travelers, such as Airbnb and Uber, resemble what is needed, yet there are practical limits to growing international arrivals.