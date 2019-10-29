CARTOON: Sasol’s sinking feeling at Lake Charles

The Chinese media company is sliding in Hong Kong, though the global mood has been lifted by US-China trade war process and US results
The danger is the rise of the far-left and the ANC tilting towards reckless policies in a bid to compete
The government’s choices will demonstrate whether it is committed to the rapid liberalisation of the energy market
Hosken Consolidated Investments, led by former trade unionist Johnny Copelyn, says Ithuba has breached a funding agreement and should no longer be able to run the national lottery
Austerity doesn’t bode well for GDP — but nor does the status quo
But compared to other parts of the world, it still underperforms in several areas, such as getting electricity, the World Bank's Doing Business study shows
Johnson’s defeat means he is now likely to seek a different route to an election
Islanders take to T20 version of cricket
Inviting journalists who were at the forefront of media during the state capture years to make submissions to the Zondo commission would help expose the challenges they face
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.