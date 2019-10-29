Opinion

CARTOON: Sasol’s sinking feeling at Lake Charles

29 October 2019 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, October 29 2019
Tuesday, October 29 2019

Sasol share surges as heads roll over Lake Charles project

Joint CEOs replaced by executive vice-president for chemicals amid Lake Charles overruns
Companies
23 hours ago

Sasol completes its review of cost overruns at Lake Charles in the US

The chemical company has twice delayed its results as a result of its probe into the project
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: Retrench Eskom workers
Opinion / Letters
2.
TOM EATON: Herman Mashaba’s legacy — hate propped ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: The Springboks are no pushover
Opinion / Bruce's List
4.
Red lights are flashing as signs point to the ...
Opinion
5.
HERMAN MASHABA: Race denialism is on the rise in ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Sasol completes its review of cost overruns at Lake Charles in the US

Companies / Energy

SA gas future — a pipe dream or burning bright?

Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.