SA gas future - a pipe dream or burning bright? Establishing a local gas economy will require sizable market demand and a dash of speed

The government has grand plans to build a gas economy in SA, but as existing reserves dwindle with no new production in sight — could this proposal for a bright future be just a pipe dream?

Minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe certainly did not seem to think so as he outlined steps to establish SA’s gas sector, at the African Oil & Power conference last week.