Sasol completes its review of cost overruns at Lake Charles in the US
15 October 2019 - 08:01
Chemicals company Sasol, whose share price has lost a third of its value so far in 2019, says it has completed its review into cost overruns at its Lake Charles project in the US.
The company has twice delayed its financial results for the year to end-June due to the probe, and now expects to release its results on Monday October 28.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.