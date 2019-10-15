Companies / Energy Sasol completes its review of cost overruns at Lake Charles in the US BL PREMIUM

Chemicals company Sasol, whose share price has lost a third of its value so far in 2019, says it has completed its review into cost overruns at its Lake Charles project in the US.

The company has twice delayed its financial results for the year to end-June due to the probe, and now expects to release its results on Monday October 28.