HERMAN MASHABA: Race denialism is on the rise in the guise of nonracialism

In the wake of my resignation as executive mayor of Johannesburg last week, a number of commentators have gone to great pains to point out the apparent hypocrisy in my resignation speech regarding race-based policies.

Specifically, they have sought to contrast a speech I made in 2015 regarding BEE and affirmative action legislation with a single line from my resignation statement: “I cannot reconcile myself with a group of people who believe that race is irrelevant in the discussion of inequality and poverty in SA in 2019.”

As a point of departure it is worth noting that I do not believe there is an inherent contradiction in my most recent remarks when compared with my 2015 stance. There is a fundamental difference between asserting that race cannot be deemed irrelevant in the discussion of inequality and poverty, and asserting that I am now in favour of race-based policies including BEE and affirmative action. I made no such claim.

The line in my resignation was motivated by what I have experienced as the rise of race denialism under the banner of nonracialism. This is an important distinction.

Merit and performance

I yearn to live in a nonracial SA in which merit and performance are the only considerations, but this is a goal we are yet to achieve. I say this with the hindsight of three years as the mayor of one of the most unequal cities in the world. Having spent a great deal of time in the poorest areas of the city, such as Protea South and Ivory Park, there can be no doubt that there is a persistent correlation between poverty and race.

In this context, I take issue with those who would have us turn colour blind and stop talking about race altogether. This is not to suggest that poverty and inequality are exclusively “black”. Nor is it to suggest that race should be the sole consideration when we talk about economic exclusion and disadvantage. Neither of these positions capture the nuance of these incredibly complex issues.

However, I believe that we can acknowledge race without being racist. This is by no means a betrayal of my 2015 stance. On the contrary, it echoes it: “Affirmative action serves a few politically connected black elite; it has seen the rise of extensive corruption, but has still left millions of black people, in particular the youths, unemployed and in dire poverty.”