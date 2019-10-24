Politics

WATCH: Will the DA survive its leadership exodus?

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks to Business Day TV about the future of opposition politics

24 October 2019 - 10:02 Business Day TV
Distance: DA leader Mmusi Maimane and former party leader Helen Zille at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Tuesday announcing a political settlement. Picture: AFP PHOTO
The DA is suffering a leadership crisis — Mmusi Maimane has resigned as leader of the party along with chair Athol Trollip just a day after Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba did the same.

Business Day TV spoke to political analyst Ralph Mathekga for his views on what this means for opposition politics.

