WATCH: Will the DA survive its leadership exodus?
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks to Business Day TV about the future of opposition politics
24 October 2019 - 10:02
The DA is suffering a leadership crisis — Mmusi Maimane has resigned as leader of the party along with chair Athol Trollip just a day after Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba did the same.
Business Day TV spoke to political analyst Ralph Mathekga for his views on what this means for opposition politics.
Or listen to the full audio: