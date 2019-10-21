National

Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba resigns

‘The election of Helen Zille is a victory for people who stand diametrically against my belief systems,’ Mashaba says

21 October 2019 - 10:32 Claudi Mailovich
UPDATED 21 October 2019 - 10:45
DA leader Mmusi Maimane and newly resigned Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba in Johannesburg, October 21 2019. Picture: CLAUDI MAILOVICH.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane and newly resigned Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba in Johannesburg, October 21 2019. Picture: CLAUDI MAILOVICH.

Herman Mashaba has resigned as Johannesburg mayor, following the election of Helen Zille as the DA's new federal council chair.

“It is for this reason that I have called this media conference today to announce my resignation from the DA effective November 27,” Mashaba said on Monday morning.

“It is on the request of the party leadership that my resignation is held off until this date to afford them the opportunity to identify a new candidate.”

Mashaba, before announcing his resignation, said he was “gravely concerned” that the DA he joined was no longer the same party that emerged from this federal council.

“The election of Helen Zille is a victory for people who stand diametrically against my belief systems,” he said.

“I have spent the past three years in government. The events this past weekend have left me at a crossroads where I can no longer be in the DA. I am in the position where I am forced to choose between my party and my country.”

DA leader Mmusi Maimane and Gauteng leader John Moodey were present at the briefing.  

Mashaba’s office released a media advisory on Sunday afternoon, mere hours after Zille's election, to say that he would address the media following the outcome of the party’s federal council meeting.

Mashaba had been critical in the lead-up to the meeting at the weekend, saying he would resign if “right-wing elements” took over the party. He also penned an opinion piece on News24, asking whether the liberal think-tank Institute of Race Relations (IRR) was to the DA what the controversial Gupta family was to the ANC.

The Gupta family were at the heart of allegations of state capture during former president Jacob Zuma’s term in office. Zille recently worked for the IRR, but suspended her fellowship with the organisation when she decided to stand for the federal council chair position.

Meetings took place between Mashaba and DA officials at the weekend. A meeting on Sunday evening, at which Maimane was said to have been present, was a last-ditch attempt to sway the mayor from resigning. Mashaba is known to be set on decisions when he takes them.

The meeting on Sunday followed another on Saturday evening with a group of Gauteng leaders ahead of the voting at the federal council meeting, where Zille was elected.

Johannesburg is a better place

Maimane said: “Today is a difficult day. It's a difficult day for  the people in Johannesburg. There can be no doubt Johannesburg is a better place today then it was under the ANC,” he said.

Maimane said he met Mashaba a number of years ago and considered him a friend and a comrade.

The DA leader said Mashaba's resignation would be discussed by the party at the federal executive meeting.

“The events that have taken place over the past number of days were democratic. I respect Herman Mashaba's decision and note the communication that he has done. I came and met with Mashaba to discuss the decision. It will be my view that I would have wanted him to finish the term,” Maimane said.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za 

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

Herman Mashaba to meet MMCs as speculation swirls about resignation

The Joburg mayor will address a media briefing on Monday morning thereafter
National
3 hours ago

Zille takes top DA post, will Mashaba now quit?

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba may resign amid deepening divisions in the crisis-hit official opposition party
Politics
14 hours ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Is Herman Mashaba angling to leave the DA?

No-one thought Herman Mashaba would get the mayoral chain, but now that he has it, would he be willing to cross the floor to keep it?
Opinion
4 days ago

Numbers don’t lie: the steady weakening of the DA

Electoral maths shows the steady weakening of the DA – and it doesn’t bode well for leader Mmusi Maimane amid party infighting
Features
3 weeks ago

ANC withdraws no confidence motion against Herman Mashaba

On Wednesday, the ANC had been adamant that it had enough votes to pass three such motions
National
1 month ago

Is honeymoon over for DA-led minority coalition government in Joburg?

As Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba faces a motion of no confidence in the city council, the EFF’s commitment to its own promises is in the spotlight
Features
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Frans Baleni to lead new PetroSA board
National
2.
WATCH: Mantashe unveils SA’s energy blueprint
National
3.
Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba resigns
National
4.
Lesotho mohair industry staggers to its feet as ...
National

Related Articles

Helen Zille elected as DA federal council chair

Politics

Pressure mounts on Mmusi Maimane after DA CEO resigns

National

The DA’s great divide

Features

NEWS ANALYSIS: Is the IRR becoming a lobby group for a faction in the DA?

National

Review not about DA leadership, says Mmusi Maimane

Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.