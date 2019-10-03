Xenophobic violence strains SA-Nigeria relations

The rising tide of xenophobia that is threatening SA’s image, economy and relations with other states was one of the issues brought into focus at the 74th UN General Assembly debate in New York last week, with heads of state pledging their support to combat the scourge.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was notably absent from the week-long event, having chosen to remain in SA to deal with escalating tensions. But with SA’s important trade relationship with Nigeria at stake, he will host Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on October 3.

"SA’s interface with Nigeria is primarily one of trade and investment," says Dianna Games, executive director of the SA-Nigeria Business Chamber. "Naturally, issues elsewhere in the relationship have a potential impact on business relations, as was seen with the retaliatory attacks on SA brand names in Nigeria in the wake of the [xenophobic] attacks."

Back in June, things looked rather different: the SA-Nigeria Investment Conference predicted a positive outlook and improved economic relations between the two states.

In 2017, SA exported R5.7bn worth of goods to Nigeria, while importing goods to the value of R22.8bn. (Both metrics were down on the previous year — 10.9% and 25%, respectively.)

The most recent data from Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics shows that the country’s exports to SA in the second quarter of 2019 totalled 213.152-billion naira (about R8.9bn) — down 34.5% on the first quarter, when exports totalled 325.535-billion naira. Nonetheless, for the first half of 2019 exports from Nigeria to SA have already equalled about R22.5bn. The vast majority of that is oil: it accounted for 98.8% of Nigeria’s exports to SA in the second quarter.

But relations between Nigeria and SA have been strained by recent events. With more than a dozen people killed since the outbreak of xenophobic attacks in the beginning of September, hundreds of Nigerians have gone back home from Joburg.

In mid-September, Ramaphosa sent a special envoy to conduct shuttle diplomacy in more than half a dozen African countries affected by attacks on their citizens, including Nigeria.