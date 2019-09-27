CARTOON: Unions strike out

The local bourse needs to gain 2.01% on Friday to avoid a second week of losses, as uncertainty in Washington persists
Ignoring the grievances of bank workers would be misguided
It has been three weeks since the city of Johannesburg cut water supply to the Gautrain station, which is used by about 20,000 passengers every day
The ANC has not yet declared its view on the Treasury's economic discussion paper aimed at reigniting economic growth
Softbank might throw in another $1bn to protect its stake
The government needs to urgently implement plans to revive the economy, says Gerrie Fourie
Policy uncertainty and rampant distortions on the foreign exchange market have spiked a fresh rise in inflation
Once snubbed, they are now part of a scene that sees quantity trump quality, and where funding is scarce
From musicals to tense dramas, film noirs and cringeworthy comedy, your weekend binge awaits.
