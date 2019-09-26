Sasbo to appeal ‘capitalist’ court order halting banking strike
The finance union is adamant about ‘mobilising its members’ and may protest, along with Cosatu, on October 7
26 September 2019 - 14:36
Finance union SA Society of Bank Officials (Sasbo) and union federation Cosatu are set to appeal a court ruling halting their planned strike to shut down the banking sector from going ahead on Friday.
Judge Hilary Rabkin-Naicker said on Thursday that she will provide her reasons for granting the interdict in due course.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.