National Sasbo to appeal 'capitalist' court order halting banking strike The finance union is adamant about 'mobilising its members' and may protest, along with Cosatu, on October 7

Finance union SA Society of Bank Officials (Sasbo) and union federation Cosatu are set to appeal a court ruling halting their planned strike to shut down the banking sector from going ahead on Friday.

Judge Hilary Rabkin-Naicker said on Thursday that she will provide her reasons for granting the interdict in due course.