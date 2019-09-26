FNB beats traditional insurers when it comes to keeping customers happy

FNB Life has the most satisfied policyholders, a customer satisfaction survey of clients of SA’s major life assurers shows. This is the second year in a row that the bank has come out tops and ahead of traditional life assurers in the SA Customer Satisfaction Index (SA-csi) for Life Insurance.

Bancassurance, which is the process of selling insurance products through banking channels, has been growing rapidly in SA, according to the SA-csi for Life Insurance.

Prof Adré Schreuder, the founder and chair of SA-csi, says the ability of banks to integrate life insurance into trusted and digitised banking systems as part of a more holistic financial services offering represents a competitive threat to traditional insurers. “Added to this, bancassurance products are typically simpler to understand, easy to access and sign up, and in many instances require no costly underwriting.”

While customer satisfaction is an important consideration when choosing a life assurer, beware of making it your only consideration, especially if you’re buying cover directly, without the help of a qualified financial adviser.

A financial adviser will not only consider the reputation of any insurer that he or she recommends to you but will also look out for benefits you may need, exclusions on pre-existing conditions and how steeply your premiums will escalate in future. There may, for example, be a premium guarantee, which guarantees certain increases for a period — which can then be followed by steep escalations.

If you buy a policy with a premium guarantee and your health deteriorates over time, the premiums may be unaffordable when it is repriced. Finding another insurer could be difficult given your poorer state of health.

All life assurers must adhere to the code of policy quotations, which compels them to disclose how premiums may increase at the end of a contract term or premium guarantee.