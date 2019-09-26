Labour court interdicts banking strike

The labour court has interdicted Friday’s planned strike to shut down the country’s banking sector.

Judge Hilary Rabkin-Naicker said on Thursday she will provide her reasons for granting the interdict in due course.

Business Unity SA (Busa) wanted to stop thousands of members of finance union Sasbo from going ahead with the planned action.

Lawyers representing Busa, Cosatu and Sasbo battled it out in court on Wednesday in their bid to convince Rabkin-Naicker to rule in their favour.

Busa said the protest would not help address the realities affecting the banking industry and “will further burden the economy and deter investment”.

