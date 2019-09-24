Labour court to test disputed strike-ballot law as banks are targeted

The interpretation of a law requiring a secret ballot before unions embark on a strike is set to take centre stage in the labour court in Johannesburg on Wednesday in a case to prevent a shutdown of the banking sector.

Lobby group Business Unity SA (Busa) has approached the court in a bid to interdict finance union Sasbo, an affiliate of trade union federation Cosatu, from embarking on the planned shutdown on Friday. The union is protesting against job losses and retrenchments in the industry.

About 50,000 Sasbo members have confirmed they will down tools, general secretary Joe Kokela said, adding that the number is expected to rise as Cosatu has also called on its members to support the action.

The strike-ballot legislation came into effect on January 1 and unions were given six months to amend their constitutions to include the clause.

Unions have dismissed the legislation, saying it removes their democratic right to strike, with the National Union of Mineworkers of SA saying it plans to challenge the law in the Constitutional Court.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said Busa’s attempts to use the courts to undermine the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) “and coerce workers into submission will fail”.

Job losses

“Cosatu has resolved to do more to hold the private sector accountable. The banking sector has been one of the most profitable sectors in the last two decades and they do not have a crisis of profits,” Pamla said.

Sasbo’s planned protest comes as the industry is battling job losses and is being forced to digitise operations as it tries to fend off competition from tech-savvy newcomers such as Bank Zero, TymeBank and Discovery.

Standard Bank, the second-largest bank in SA, has closed 91 branches, affecting 1,200 employees, as it realigns its retail and business banking delivery model with the demands of the tech revolution.

On Monday, the Banking Association SA (Basa) said Busa is seeking to stop the protest as Cosatu’s notice sent to Nedlac in terms of which Sasbo is planning to act “may not have satisfied the requirements for the action to be legally protected”.

It said the Nedlac notice was issued in August 2017 and should not be relied on in 2019.

Kokela rejected Basa’s argument, saying, “these are delaying tactics that will not succeed”.

Sasbo has filed opposing documents in the case, Kokela said on Tuesday.