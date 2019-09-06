HALF ART
CHRIS THURMAN: Dutch abbey is a symbol of freedom for women in a world without men
In the Dutch town of Thorn a lone abbey stands as a symbol of freedom for women in a world without men who rape and kill
06 September 2019 - 05:04
Assessing the epidemic of violence against women in SA numerically, there are no “good” weeks or “bad” weeks. Making sense of the available data — which, based as it is on police figures, inadequately captures the severity of the problem — means discerning trends over longer periods.
Here, the news is unambiguously bad: more women have been raped, assaulted and murdered year on year since 2016 than before. SA women don’t need statistics to confirm this. They live with the threat of sexual violence and femicide daily. They are survivors, or they know survivors, or they grieve for dead friends and acquaintances.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.