Putting the book back into book clubs and with business in mind

At most book clubs, regular members meet to socialise, exchange some news, have a drink and maybe discuss some literature. You know all the faces and it’s a battle to recruit anyone new.

At the Business Book Club there’s a vastly different vibe. The book itself is the main focus, the author is there in person, and 80% of the members are different every time.

Its organiser, Jacques Velleman, has put the book back into book clubs, making education the central focus. Every month he interviews a different local author about their work, their writing and their business advice. Events are held mostly in Johannesburg and occasionally in Cape Town, switching to different venues to give different people fair access. They attract all colours, ages and genders, united by a love of learning.

“The audience is different all the time — there’s no consistency in demographics, the only consistency is that it’s people who love books,” Velleman says.

The meetings are free, but you’re asked to donate a business book for a library in an underprivileged area so its information can be spread.

“We stand for the distribution of knowledge and the events are the opportunity to promote that,” Velleman says. “A book is knowledge on paper, and if we can get that knowledge to the right people it helps to uplift our communities through education.”

A session featuring Bonang Mohale, the former CEO of Business Leadership SA, talking about his book Lift As You Rise drew more than 60 people. Other speakers have included investigative journalist Mandy Wiener and author Alex de Bruyn, whose book Escaping the Amazon is about deserting from the French Foreign Legion.