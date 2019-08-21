LETTER: ANC must stop with the crazy policies

President Barack Obama once summed up his foreign policy as “Don’t do stupid sh*t!”. As presidential doctrines go, it isn’t particularly incisive, or presidential. But it could be quite a handy guide to policymaking in government, where every decision has profound implications.

At the moment, ANC policymaking seems designed to do the most harm possible to the country’s interests and plumb new depths of bad sentiment. Each policy announcement is crazier and more destructive than the last. Prescribed assets, national health insurance, nationalising the SA Reserve Bank, expropriating property, and on it goes.

All of these ideas are taken out of the 1970s playbook for command and control economies. None of them is sensible or responsible. All will inevitably lead to more poverty and unemployment. And all of this is tragically unnecessary for SA to have to endure.

The ANC would do well to remember Obama’s pithy injunction, with a slight amendment: “Stop doing and saying stupid sh*t!” This alone would be a major boost to the economy and to sentiment, and it wouldn’t cost a cent to the fiscus. In fact, a growing economy provides more money for the government to spend on services and infrastructure.

We should be having a national discussion about far-reaching economic reforms, cutting our bloated public expenditure, making it simpler to do business, fixing education, breaking up Eskom. These are all conversations the economy and the public would welcome.

If President Cyril Ramaphosa is genuine about growing the economy, he needs to seize back control of the economic narrative. He’s got to stop his party saying and doing crazy things, and focus the national discussion on growth.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, MP

DA shadow finance minister