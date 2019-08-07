Huge appetite for post-Brexit US-UK trade deal, says Dominic Raab

Washington — The top US and British diplomats said Wednesday they were prepared to move quickly on a trade deal after Britain’s planned withdrawal from the European Union on October 31.

Speaking in Washington, British foreign secretary Dominic Raab urged the EU to negotiate a new pact on Britain’s departure to avoid a potentially calamitous “no-deal” Brexit.

Raab said after meeting US secretary of state Mike Pompeo the two sides agreed on the need for quick negotiations on a two-way deal after Brexit strands Britain outside the US-EU trade pact.

“America is our single largest bilateral trading partner. President Trump has made clear again that he wants an ambitious free-trade agreement with UK, so I hope that we can make that happen as soon as possible after we leave the EU on the 31st of October,” Raab said.