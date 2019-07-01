Regulator’s tardiness in approving medicines is hurting the industry and patients

One of the most frustrating problems that has plagued the SA pharmaceutical landscape for at least the last decade is the inability of the country’s drug regulator to approve medicines timeously.

The regulator can take more than six years to approve a drug that often has already been approved by an advanced-country drug regulator. This tardy process has resulted in a backlog of about 16,000 drugs awaiting marketing approval.

Not only do these delays reduce revenues and increase costs to drug makers, they also deny and retard patients’ timely access to the medicines.

Though some people may consider it necessary to have a local regulator to ensure products are safe, bureaucratic inertia is denying thousands of SA patients access to medicines that have already been approved elsewhere that could cure or manage their symptoms.

For cancer and HIV patients, these delays could be fatal.

About half of the drugs awaiting approval are for new registrations of medicines that are in use overseas. Half of these drugs have been on the marketing approval waiting list for more than five years. One drug manufacturer says it has waited up to seven years for a regulatory decision on some of its products and has more than 250 dossiers awaiting approval.

If a drug is not registered with SA’s drug regulator, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority, the patient can sometimes gain access to it through a Section 21 permit, which allows them to import it from overseas. This is a costly process since medical aids will not reimburse a patient for an unregistered medication.