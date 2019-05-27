Drug makers withdraw thousands of product applications

Bullion could rise even further if the US-China trade war and ‘the UK political game of thrones’ keep uncertainty levels high
Unsavoury marketing practices abound, and buyers might be more exposed than they think
New regulator is tackling a huge backlog, some of it dating back to the 1990s, but it is struggling to attract a CEO
Zille says the party tried to 'crush' her and force her out
Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission requests information and documentation on the listing of MTN unit
The week ahead will see the release of producer inflation, private sector credit extension and trade balance data, writes Sunita Menon
Sunday’s election saw the traditional conservative and socialist parties that have long run the EU lose dozens of seats each
Legends recall their fights that attracted worldwide attention
A UK team has synthesised a version of the organism, which throws up questions about the ethics of genome editing, writes Anjana Ahuja
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.