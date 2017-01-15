Why SA should take a leaf out of Egypt’s book on drug approvals

Many problems beset healthcare in South Africa. A most frustrating one is the inability of the drug regulator, the Medicines Control Council, to approve medicines in a timely manner. This bureaucratic inertia is denying thousands of South African patients’ ready access to medicines that could cure or manage their symptoms. For cancer and HIV patients, these delays could be fatal.

In almost all countries, regulators review new medicines to check they are safe and effective. Because of a regulatory bottleneck, drugs already approved and in use in other countries are being kept from South African patients.

Data from the Department of Health shows that it takes on average 37 months for a generic medicine to be approved, and 38 months for an innovative medicine.

Only 70% of new medicines targeted for priority fast track review — cancer, HIV, tuberculosis medicines and vaccines — are approved within two years, according to government figures.

The official account of the cause for the delays makes for depressing reading. "Old medicines applications dated from the 1990s still in system. Unable to comply with current regulatory requirements. Lack of experienced and skilled valuators", says the MCC in one report.

A lack of human resources is clearly one contributing factor. Another may be the government’s pro-generics policies, implemented through the Medicines Act in 2003, ironically, as part of a drive to increase access to medicines. This legislation mandated importation of cheaper drugs from overseas and the compulsory substitution of innovator drugs with generics within the public health system.

Somewhat predictably, the reform led to an explosion of registration applications by generics manufacturers — more than 2,500 between 2007 and 2012 alone, according to researchers at the University of the Western Cape.